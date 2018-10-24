Wells Fargo's Mayo bullish on Morgan Stanley: `Goliath is winning'

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) gets an upgrade to outperform by Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, saying as Morgan Stanley leads in capital markets and wealth management, "Goliath is winning."

MS +0.8% in premarket trading.

MS gaining share from European banks like other U.S. firms; YTD results show better-than-expected trading, wealth/investment management and he sees financial targets raised in January.

Sees benefits from eliminating retention bonuses showing up in April, improved CCAR in June.

Boosts price target to $60 from $56.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 19 buys; 10 holds; 0 underperform/sells.

Previously: Morgan Stanley gains 2.6% premarket as Q3 EPS beats consensus (Oct. 16)