Facebook at EU conference: It's privacy over profit

Speaking to an EU privacy conference in Brussels via video message, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg says "Facebook will keep making investments" into privacy and security "because it's the right thing to do," regardless of effect on profit.

It's been a "critical year" that the company's learned from, adds Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan. "Our business principally, but not exclusively is advertising” and “we have more to do from a privacy protection standpoint,” she says. "We are doing everything we can to stop misuse of our advertising system by unlawful actors." (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, ahead of earnings coming next Tuesday, the stock is a top pick at Macquarie, which says risk/reward is "compelling" and usage trends will beat expectations while expenses stay under control.