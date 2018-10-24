Reuters: Sinopec, CNPC to skip Iran oil bookings for November

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR), China’s top state-owned refiners, have not made any nominations to load Iranian oil for November out of concerns they would be violating U.S. sanctions, and it is unclear if they could win waivers from the sanctions, Reuters reports.

The decisions by the Chinese oil majors came after two visits by officials from the U.S. State Department including the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, according to the report.

With fewer buyers, Iran is sending an unprecedented volume of oil into storages in China this month and in early November.