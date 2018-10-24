TD Ameritrade to allow trading through Alexa

"An industry first [that] would have been unheard of a couple of years ago," says Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Tim Hockey of his company's plan to allow trading of shares via Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa.

Hockey also took note of the surge in trading of pot stocks, which has replaced last year's frenzy for crypto. At the height of that bubble, crypto-related action accounted for 9% of all trading at his company. That's since been trimmed to just 1%, while pot-related trading rose to 6% in Q3.

Previously: TD Ameritrade guides at least $5.7B revenue in FY2019 (Oct. 22)