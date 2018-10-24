Oppenheimer positive on CarMax

Oppenheimer reiterates its Outperform rating on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) following the company's new $2B repurchase authorization ($2.6B in total buyback firepower).

"We interpret the decision of KMX to up its buyback target now as a significant vote of confidence from the company’s board and senior management, at a pivotal point for the chain and the overall used car sector," reads the Oppenheimer note.

The firm reminds that CarMax has a strong history of stepping in with buybacks when shares show a bit of weakness.

Oppenheimer is also confident on the underlying CarMax business: "In coming quarters, we are optimistic that the combination of easing used car supply constraints and much easier comparisons could help to underpin a meaningful and potentially better than modeled rebound in unit comp growth at the chain."