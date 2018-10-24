Chips down after TI, STMicroelectronics warnings

Chip stocks are set to open lower after Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics earnings results forecasted slowing demand.

TI reported a quarterly miss on weak processor sales, which is pulling down rivals Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) -1.5% and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) -2.2% . Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -0.8% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -0.4% are also down premarket.

Oppenheimer: “A diversified industrial/auto-heavy business model, run by a well-regarded management team, we consider TI’s 4Q cut to be one of the first credible signals of an early stage semiconductor cycle correction.”

Related analyst actions: SunTrust was one of at least eight brokerages cutting TI targets and gets the award for biggest bear with its drop from $120 to $93.

