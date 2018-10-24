W. R. Grace up 7% post Q3 results; raises FY18 outlook

W. R. Grace (GRA +7.1% ) reports Q3 sales increase 15.2% to ~$495M led by sales volume growth and improved pricing; sales growth includes contribution of 7% from polyolefin catalysts acquisition.

Sales by segment: Catalysts Technologies: $378.2M (+19%); Materials Technologies: $116.7M (+4%)

Gross margin increases ~100bps to 40.9%; adjusted EBIT margin was down 40bps due to business interruption insurance recoveries recorded in 3Q17 that did not occur in this quarter.

Issues upside FY18 guidance, with sales growth expected between 11%-12% (vs. 9%-11% of previous guidance); EPS to be in a range of $4-$4.50 as compared prior range of $3.9-$4; Adjusted EBIT of ~$453M-457M.

