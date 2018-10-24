Neurotrope up 1% on positive mid-stage data on Alzheimer's candidate bryostatin-1

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Neurotrope (NTRP +1.3% ) is up out of the gate this morning in reaction to updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of cognitive deficits in patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease (AD). The results were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Barcelona.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the 147-subject study was the change from baseline in a scale called SIB at week 13. In the 20 µg dose arm (n=49, with 38 completing treatment), SIB scores were consistently above baseline in patients not receiving memantine (n=16), an antiglutamatergic therapy that may interfere with Bryostatin-1. No increases in SIB scores were observed in the control group or in patients on baseline memantine therapy.

Topline data from a 100-subject confirmatory Phase 2 study in patients not on memantine (20 µg dose of Bryostatin-1) should be available in H2 2019.

Bryostatin, an activator of an enzyme called protein kinase (PKC), was originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic. Preclinical studies showed that PKC activation in neurons can delay or temporarily arrest elements of AD such as the appearance of amyloid plaques, neuron loss or cognitive function decline.