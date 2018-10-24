More on Valmont Industries Q3 results

Valmont Industries (VMI) reported Q3 revenue of $678.69M a decrease of 0.03% Y/Y due to lower sales in Irrigation and unfavorable currency impacts of $12.6M (1.9% of sales).

Segment sales: Infrastructure products $560.23M (+4.9% Y/Y) with Engineered Support Structures +2.1% Y/Y; Utility Support Structures +6.6% Y/Y and Coatings +9.5% Y/Y; and Irrigation $140.17M (-4.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin was 24.2% slight improvement of 18 bps ; operating margin declined by 317 bps to 5.7% and Adj. operating margin improved by 50 bps to 9.3%.

Net cash flows from operating activities YTD $68.05M, compared to $121.84M a year ago.

Company repurchased 309,200 shares of stock for $42.9M, at an average price of $138.81 per share.

FY18 Guidance, narrowed: Adj. EPS $7.5-7.65 (prior $7.55-7.65); GAAP EPS 4.95-5.1 (prior $6.12-6.22); Revenue $2.75-2.8B (prior $2.8B); operating profitability growth 10 bps (prior 25 bps) and FCF 0.60 – 0.65x Net Earnings (prior 1x Net Earnings). The revised Guidance reflects anticipated incremental LIFO expense and unfavorable currency impacts.

