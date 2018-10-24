Google Search gets more personal data control

Google (GOOG -0.4% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) brings more personal data control to its products as Apple’s Tim Cook pushes for tighter global data protection.

Google will offer a data history view-and-delete feature in each product, which saves a user from going into the privacy and security portals dedicated to each product.

The feature is now available in Search on desktop and mobile web, where it’s available under the “Your data in Search” option within the menu. Android and iOS support will follow in the coming weeks. The feature will come to other products, including Maps, starting next year.

