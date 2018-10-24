Deutsche reinstates Comcast at Buy with M&A drama over

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up 0.7% out of today's open alongside a reinstatement at Buy by Deutsche Bank, which sees the removal of an overhang from a lengthy pursuit of Sky and Fox that's finally reaching resolution.

The company can offer several years of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth, EBITDA and operating free cash flow, the bank says in a report coming ahead of premarket earnings tomorrow.

The stock's been down 11% YTD and moved just pennies over the past month.

DB has a $43 price target, implying 20% upside.