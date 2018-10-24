Tesla plans Model 3, Model Y production in Shanghai - filing

Tesla (TSLA -2.3% ) plans to build two models at the Shanghai Gigafactory location in the first phase of the project, according to filing in Shanghai.

The filing made in connection with an environmental assessment of the site indicates the plant will make Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Annual capacity of 250K vehicles is listed.

The EV company's big plans for China arrive with local sales slumping and even more competition on the way.

