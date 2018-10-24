Barclays gains 2.4% after better-than-expected Q3 results

Barclays Group (NYSE:BCS) rises 2.4% after Q3 EPS of £0.07 beats consensus by £0.03 and total income of £5.13B exceeds the average analyst estimate by £40M.

Q3 EPS of £0.07 compares with £0.08 in Q2 and £0.04 a year ago.

Q3 total income of £5.13B drops from £5.58B in Q2 and £5.18B in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on tangible equity of 10.2%, excluding litigation and conduct; YTD RoTE remains on track for Group return on tangible equity targets of more than 9% in 2019 and more than 10 in 2020.

Group operating expenses of £3.43B during the quarter compares with £3.39B in Q2 and £3.36B a year ago; YTD Group operating expenses of £10.0B are down 3% Y/Y and on track for year operating expenses of about £13.9B; targets £13.6B-13.9B in 2019.

CET1 ratio of 13.2% at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 13.3% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Previously: Barclays beats by £0.026, beats on total income (Oct. 24)