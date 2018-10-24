More on Carpenter Technology Q1 results

Carpenter Technology (CRS -4.6% ) reports Q1 sales +19.3% Y/Y to $572M, led by a 3.6% higher volume to 65,616K pounds.

Sales volume by segment: Specialty Alloys: 62,714K (+2.5%); Performance Engineered Products: 2,732K (-23%)

Sales by segment: Specialty Alloys: $476M (+19.8%); Performance Engineered Products: $112M (+11%)

Gross margin compresses ~185bps to 16%, and operating margin is down ~90bps to 7.8%

CRS's backlog was +38% Y/Y and +9% Q/Q.

Additionally, the company acquires LPW Technology for $~81M; the acquisition is expected to enhance CRS's additive manufacturing capabilities

