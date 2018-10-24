Anheuser-Busch InBev earnings preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is due to report earnings tomorrow. Consensus estimates include revenue for $14.1B off of organic volume growth of 1.8%, EPS of $1.05 and normalized EBITDA of $5.86B.

While the numbers will be watched closely, what A-B decides to do with its dividend could be the highlight of tomorrow's action. There has been some concern the dividend payout rate would be cut to make way for more deleveraging on the balance sheet.

Shares of BUD are down 18% since the last time the beer giant reported earnings.