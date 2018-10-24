Stocks mixed as Boeing boosts Dow, tech weakness weighs Nasdaq

Stocks start mostly lower, with the Dow boosted by Boeing (+3.5%) after it reported better than expected top and bottom lines and raised its revenue guidance but the broader market remaining weak; Dow +0.1%, S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.4%.
European bourses are on the rise, however, with France's CAC +1.1%, U.K.'s FTSE +1% and Germany's DAX +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3%.
Also in earnings, AT&T (-6.3%) missed both earnings and revenue estimates though it reaffirmed its guidance, and UPS (-3.4%) reported in-line earnings but came short of revenue expectations and raised concerns over trade tensions.
Among S&P sectors, communication services (-0.6%), financials (-0.6%) and information technology (-0.3%) lag, while consumer staples, utilities, and real estate are all +0.5% in the early going.
Elsewhere, WTI crude has rebounded +1.2% to $67.27/bbl after touching a two-month low yesterday.
Treasury prices tick higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 3.14% and now down 12 bps from its recent multi-year high.
Still ahead: Fed Beige Book, new home sales
