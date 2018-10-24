Stocks mixed as Boeing boosts Dow, tech weakness weighs Nasdaq

Stocks start mostly lower, with the Dow boosted by Boeing ( +3.5% ) after it reported better than expected top and bottom lines and raised its revenue guidance but the broader market remaining weak; Dow +0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European bourses are on the rise, however, with France's CAC +1.1% , U.K.'s FTSE +1% and Germany's DAX +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

Also in earnings, AT&T ( -6.3% ) missed both earnings and revenue estimates though it reaffirmed its guidance, and UPS ( -3.4% ) reported in-line earnings but came short of revenue expectations and raised concerns over trade tensions.

Among S&P sectors, communication services ( -0.6% ), financials ( -0.6% ) and information technology ( -0.3% ) lag, while consumer staples, utilities, and real estate are all +0.5% in the early going.

Elsewhere, WTI crude has rebounded +1.2% to $67.27/bbl after touching a two-month low yesterday.

Treasury prices tick higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 3.14% and now down 12 bps from its recent multi-year high.

Still ahead: Fed Beige Book, new home sales