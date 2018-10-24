AVX +2.8% on Q2 EPS beat, FY optimism

AVX (NYSE:AVX) gains 2.8% on Q2 results that beat on EPS and narrowly missed on revenue with a 29% Y/Y growth.

Gross profit margin was 27.7% in the quarter. Net sales were $456.3M (last year: $352.7M) with $89.4M coming from the Interconnect, Sensing and Control segment due to the AB Electronics acquisition.

Key management quote: “While difficult to predict, we continue to be optimistic that demand for our electronic components and interconnect, sensing and control devices will remain strong during the remainder of the fiscal year.”

