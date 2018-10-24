K12 Inc rallies post Q1 results

K12 (LRN +18.9%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 9.8% Y/Y to $251.3M.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $8.8M vs. $6M a year ago.
Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 118.8M (+6.9% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 23.8M (-0.8% Y/Y).
The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $145M.
Q2 guidance: Revenue $250-255M; Capex of $11-13M; Adj. operating income $35-38M.
FY19 guidance: Revenue $1-1.01B; Capex of $47-50M; Adj. operating income $56-60M; profit expected to grow +20%.
