K12 Inc rallies post Q1 results

K12 (LRN +18.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 9.8% Y/Y to $251.3M.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $8.8M vs. $6M a year ago.

Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 118.8M (+6.9% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 23.8M (-0.8% Y/Y).

The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $145M.