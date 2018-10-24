Bank of Canada hikes again, loonie shoots higher

As expected, the Bank of Canada lifts its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%.

The accompanying policy statement shows no sign the bank is getting ready to halt its cycle of rate increases. Uncertainty surrounding trade policy and recent volatility in financial markets bear watching, say the central planners, but "global financial conditions remain accommodative," and "the global economic outlook remains solid."

The loonie (NYSE:FXC) has jumped about 60 pips vs. the greenback, now buying $0.7674.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA