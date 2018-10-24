Analysts size up CAT after earnings

Baird: Maintains an Outperform rating on shares as management remains more positive than the company's valuation multiple implies. Price target lowered to $171 (from $191).

RBC Capital: Kept Sector Perform rating, but lowered PT to $142 (from $166), stating the sell-off in the stock price "reflects angst over cycle duration".

Morgan Stanley: Believes the stock is priced as if EPS will decline in the next five months, but does not think such a steep discount is merited. Lowered PT to $169 (from $187).

Deutsche Bank: The current price presents an attractive entry point and the market has largely priced in the risk of a 2018 earnings peak. Reiterates a Buy rating with PT of $177.

Credit Suisse: Reiterates an Outperform rating on shares, saying commentary implied the company sees no evidence of markets weakening. Price target lowered to $183 (from $210).

Wells Fargo: Investors appear to be discounting current earnings as peak potential, but the firm expects continued earnings growth through 2019/2020. Price target lowered to $145 (from $180).

JPMorgan: Recommends scooping up shares after yesterday's pullback, citing a "solid" Q3 and maintaining 2018 guidance. Keeps an Overweight rating on the stock with PT of $188.