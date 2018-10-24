FDA OKs Medtronic's myPTM for on-demand pain management

The FDA approves Medtronic's (MDT +0.5% ) SynchroMed II myPTM Personal Therapy Manager for patients with chronic pain. The device allows patients to receive on-demand boluses of pain medication within limits set by their doctors.

MyPTM works with the company's implantable pain pump SynchroMed II Intrathecal Drug Delivery system which delivers pain medication to the fluid surrounding the spinal cord. Its value proposition is effective long-term pain relief at lower doses with fewer side effects than oral pain medicines and may eliminate the use of systemic opioids.