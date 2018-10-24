TRI Pointe +2.7% as it reports Q4 outlook, stronger-than-expected Q3 results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) advances 2.7% after the homebuilder sees delivering 1,681 to 1,786 units in Q4 at an average sales price of $640,000.

In release, TPH says it expects to deliver in Q4 80%-85% of its 2,101 units in backlog at Q3-end. That would bring expected Q4 home sales revenue of $1.08B-$1.14B.

Sees Q4 homebuilding gross margin of 20.0%-20.5%, resulting in a full year range of 21.0%-21.5%.

Q3 net income of $64.0M, or 43 cents per share, declines from $72.3M, or 48 cents, a year ago. Q3 EPS beat consensus of 39 cents.

Q3 homes sales revenue rose 19% Y/Y to $771.8M as new home deliveries increased 8% to 1,205 and average sales price of $640,000 increased 10% from $584,000 a year ago.

Q3 homebuilding gross margin of 21.3% vs. 19.5% a year ago; excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.0%.

New home orders fell 18% to 1,035.; backlog units fell 7% to 2,101 homes and dollar value of backlog at quarter end declined 3% to $1.4B.

