Sirius XM +1.4% after record revenues, boosted guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 1.4% in early going after topping expectations with record quarterly revenue and profits that grew 24% Y/Y.

The company also raised full-year guidance for revenue, EBITDA and self-pay subscribers.

Revenue rose 6.5% to $1.5B and net income hit $343M for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA also hit a record, up 7% to $589M. And EBITDA margin topped 40% for the first time.

Cash flow took an unusual hit (operating cash flow down 32% and free cash flow down 34%) due to a previously announced one-time payment of $150M to resolve statutory licensing claims.

Total net subscriber additions came to 198,000, for a total of 33.7M subscribers. Self-pay subscribers saw 298,000 net adds, to reach 28.5M, and self-pay monthly churn improved 12 bps to 1.8%.

For the full year, it's boosting expectations for self-pay net subscriber adds to 1.275M; for revenue to $5.725B; and for EBITDA, to $2.2B. It's reiterating guidance for free cash flow of about $1.5B.

