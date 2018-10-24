Noble Energy picks Smolik as new President, COO

Noble Energy (NBL -2% ) names Brent Smolik as its new President and COO in charge of the company's worldwide operations, effective Nov. 16.

Smolik brings more than 35 years of oil and gas experience, including as Chairman, President and CEO of EP Energy, President of El Paso Corp.'s Exploration and Production Company, President of ConocoPhillips Canada, and President of Burlington Resources Canada.

NBL says Gary Willingham, Executive VP of Operations, will leave the company to pursue other opportunities after 15 years at NBL.