More on Schnitzer Steel Q4 results

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +3.7% ) reports Q4 sales +36% Y/Y to ~$670M, driven by higher volume and selling prices.

Ferrous volume was +21.7% and non-ferrous volume was +14.6%

Average selling price for ferrous was $321/LT (+22.5%) and for non-ferrous was $0.69/LB (+7.8%).

Sales volume for Ferrous and non-ferrous increases 19.4% and 11.1%, respectively.

Operating margin expands 120bps to 5.7%

Auto & Metals Recycling generated operating income of $34M ($33/ferrous ton), +41% Y/Y driven by expanded metal spreads, higher ferrous & nonferrous sales volumes of 19% & 11%, respectively, improved average ferrous and nonferrous selling prices of 23% and 8%, respectively.

Cascade Steel and Scrap generated operating income of $14M (+70% Y/Y) due to increase in finished steel average net selling prices of 31% and higher export sales volumes, partially offset by a 14% reduction in finished steel sales volumes.

