More on AllianceBernstein Q3: Swings to net inflows vs. Q2's outflows

AllianceBernstein (AB -0.9% ) Holding Q3 earnings per unit of 69 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 63 cents and increased from 62 cents in Q2 and 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating margin of 29.7% rose from 27.3% in Q2 and 25.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 ending assets under management of $550.4B rose 2.0% from $539.8B at Q2-end, up 2.9% Y/Y.

Q3 total net inflows were $1.3B compared with $7.7B net outflows in Q2 and net inflows of $4.5B in the year-ago quarter; Q3 inflows of $2.5B from actively managed services partly offset by outflow of $1.2B from passively managed.

"In Institutional, year-to-date active equity gross sales of $6B represent our best year since 2008 and net flows have been positive for three straight quarters, and five out of the past six," says President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein. " In Retail, net inflows of $1.2B were positive for the fifth quarter out of the past seven."

