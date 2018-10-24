Bernstein boosts Apple's target, expects $800 ASP

Bernstein analyst Toni Saccaonaghi forecasts an $800 average selling price for Apple’s (AAPL -0.6% ) iPhones as the prices keep rising. The ASP would be 29% above the Q4 figure.

The new line of iPhones range from $749 to $1,099. Apple also used the launch to take some older, lower priced models off the shelves.

Apple doesn’t break out unit sales for individual iPhone models. Analysts and investors use ASP as a way to gauge profitability and guess at the better selling models. Higher ASPs can offset softening unit sales. Sacconaghi expects “relatively flat” iPhone unit growth in Q4.

The analyst maintains a Market Perform rating for Apple but raises its target from $200 to $225.