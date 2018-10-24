RPC Inc. -2% as weaker pressure pumping activity weighs Q3 results

Oct. 24, 2018 10:43 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)RESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Oilfield services firm RPC Inc. (RES -1.8%) is lower after coming up slightly short of expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues.
  • RPC reports Q3 revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $440M, citing lower activity levels and slightly lower pricing, primarily within its pressure pumping service line; operating profit slid 44% to $54.6M from $97.4M in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company says oilfield completion activity increased slightly during Q3 but it began to see weakness in pricing for its pressure pumping services as additional horsepower continued to enter the market; it has not yet experienced any direct impact from Permian Basin takeaway capacity constraints.
  • Also, RPC declared a special year-end cash dividend of $0.07/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.