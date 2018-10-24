RPC Inc. -2% as weaker pressure pumping activity weighs Q3 results
Oct. 24, 2018 10:43 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)RESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Oilfield services firm RPC Inc. (RES -1.8%) is lower after coming up slightly short of expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues.
- RPC reports Q3 revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $440M, citing lower activity levels and slightly lower pricing, primarily within its pressure pumping service line; operating profit slid 44% to $54.6M from $97.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- The company says oilfield completion activity increased slightly during Q3 but it began to see weakness in pricing for its pressure pumping services as additional horsepower continued to enter the market; it has not yet experienced any direct impact from Permian Basin takeaway capacity constraints.
- Also, RPC declared a special year-end cash dividend of $0.07/share.