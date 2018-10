Covenant Transportation +5.6% post Q3 results

Covenant Transportation (CVTI +5.6% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 36.2% Y/Y to $243.3M, of which Freight revenue was $214.6M (+34.6% Y/Y) & Fuel surcharge revenue of $28.68M (+49.9% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin declined 220 bps to 92.1%.

Average freight revenue per loaded mile was $2.16 (+15.4% Y/Y); Average freight revenue per total mile $1.98 (+16.4% Y/Y); Average freight revenue per tractor per week $4,159 (+6.1% Y/Y); Average miles per tractor per period 27,797 (-8.9% Y/Y) & Weighted avg. tractors for period were 3,080 (+21.6% Y/Y).

Tractors & Trailers at end of period were 3,077 (+20.7% Y/Y) & 7,260 (+2.1% Y/Y) respectively.

Total debt, net of cash was of $216M with Net Debt to Capitalization Ratio of 39.8%.

