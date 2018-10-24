Las Vegas Sands and MGM seen as frontrunners in Japan

Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.5% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.9% ) are the frontrunners to be selected to build two of Japan's first integrated resorts and casinos at Osaka and Yokohama, according to Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek.

Morningstar on Las Vegas Sands: "We see Las Vegas Sands as most likely to win one of the two urban gaming licenses, due to its strong resort experience in Singapore and Las Vegas, where we believe regulation is more stringent than in Macau and the Philippines, and where problem gambling and crime issues have been controlled,” Wasiolek said in the report. “Additionally, Las Vegas Sands has shown itself to be a valued partner in Macau where it has invested $13 billion since 1999."

Morningstar on MGM: "MGM Resorts is well situated to receive a concession based on its leading position in Las Vegas, a market where gambling issues and crime have been well-controlled as well as its experience working with partner companies, while also displaying a strengthening balance sheet."