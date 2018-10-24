Senators ask Google if Plus breach violated FTC decree

Two U.S. senators say Google’s (GOOG -0.6% )(GOOGL -0.7% ) disclosure that the personal data of at least 500K Google+ users might have been exposed to external developers raises “serious questions” about a potential FTC violation.

Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto wrote Sundar Pichai for answers on the disclosure delay and whether it violated a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.

The consent decree pertained to Google’s misrepresentation to Apple Safari browser users that it wouldn’t place tracking cookies or serve targeted ads, which violated an earlier privacy settlement between Google and the FTC.

