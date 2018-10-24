Share repurchase plan for Ring Energy wins support

Ring Energy (REI +3.6% ) is rising after Playa Vista Capital expresses support for shareholder Cannell Capital's request for the company to launch a $100M share buyback.

Playa Vista believes "a share repurchase plan, of any kind, would substantially reduce the company’s effective free float, thereby potentially causing short sellers to have to cover into a very unaccommodating liquidity environment."

Playa Vista claims "the spread between price and intrinsic value is what makes a share repurchase plan such an attractive fundamental opportunity for Ring Energy shareholders."