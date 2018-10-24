EA details 'Battlefield V' content, including battle royale for March

In a blog post, Electronic Arts (EA +0.3% ) and Dice detailed post-launch plans for post-launch content in its flagship release Battlefield V, including details for its high-stakes battle-royale mode arriving in March.

The game is arriving Nov. 20 after a four-week delay that cleared it out of a highly competitive launch period against Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Take-Two's Red Dead Redemption 2.

Battlefield V will come with eight maps and eight multiplayer modes as well as a single-player "War Stories" campaign. But EA detailed its "Tides of War" live service with several updated chapters arriving over the next several months, starting with "Chapter 1: Overture" a couple of weeks after release; "Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes" in January-March; and "Chapter 3: Trial by Fire" starting in March.

That last chapter will bring the Firestorm battle-royale mode, EA's response to the mode popularized by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite.

