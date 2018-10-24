Forward Pharma strikes out in challenge to Biogen Tecfidera patent; shares down 3%

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirms the decision from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Biogen (BIIB -0.1% ) patent covering MS med Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) is valid, therefore rejecting Forward Pharma's (FWP -2.8% ) challenge. The ruling appears to eliminate any chance that FWP will receive future royalties on Tecfidera sales.

The company says it is "considering its options and response to the decision."

Its appeal of a failed patent challenge in Europe is ongoing.

Previously: Forward Pharma loses challenge to European patent covering dimethyl fumarate, Tecfidera royalties at risk, appeal planned; shares down 14% (Jan. 29)

Previously: Biogen wins Tecfidera patent interference case against Forward Pharma, FWP down 18% (March 31, 2017)