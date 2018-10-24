M/I Homes +3% post Q3 results

M/I Homes (MHO +3.9% ) reports Q3 revenue increase of 19.2% Y/Y to $567.84M, new contracts increased by 6.3% Y/Y to 1,302 and cancellation rate was 16%.

Revenue by segments: Homebuilding $555.65M (+19.6% Y/Y) and Financial services $12.3M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin decline by 96 bps to 20.4% and operating margin declined by 52 bps to 7.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increase by 10.7% Y/Y to $53.96M and margin declined by 73 bps to 9.5%.

Q3 Homes delivered 1,422 (+13% Y/Y); Backlog sales value $1.1B (+25% Y/Y); backlog units 2,846 (+20% Y/Y) and avg. sales price increased by 4.7% Y/Y.

Total inventory was at $1.75B (+20.3% Y/Y) as of September 30, 2018.

Cash used in operating activities $54.19M, compared to $26.71M a year ago.

