Rush Enterprises +3.7% post Q3 results
Oct. 24, 2018 11:17 AM ETRush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)RUSHABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rush Enterprises (RUSHA +3.7%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 9.5% Y/Y to $1.38B.
- Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~63.6% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and body shop revenues reaching $426.8M (+13.6% Y/Y) & achieved absorption ratio of 122.4%.
- Truck Sales: U.S. Class 8 retail sales were 69,607 units (+35% Y/Y), the Company sold 3,325 Class 8 trucks which accounted for 4.8% of the U.S. Class 8 truck market.
- The Company delivered 3,325 new heavy-duty trucks, 3,349 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 567 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 2,197 used commercial vehicles.
- The Company repurchased $12.1M of its common stock and ended with $205.6M in cash and equivalents.
- Declared initial cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A and Class B common stock.
- 2018 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 254,100 units (+28.8% Y/Y).