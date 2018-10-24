Pareteum +6.4% as contractual backlog hits $500M

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is bucking a heavy downtrend in today's markets, up 6.4% , after noting this morning it's hit $500M in 36-month contractual backlog.

That's a contractual revenue backlog that includes business acquired through its takeover of Artilium (but excluding revenue streams from that acquisition that don't have long-term deals in place).

The number represents a 1,150% increase Y/Y since 2016, the company says; the 36-month CRB stood at $40M as of the end of 2016 and hit $147M at the end of 2017.

Booked revenue rose 260% during that same span.