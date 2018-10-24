Popular gains 1.2% after Q3 reflects acquisition, improving credit metrics

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) +1.2% after Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats consensus estimate by 17 cents; compares with $2.73 in Q2 and 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 reflects positive impact from its Aug. 1 acquisition of some auto-finance business assets in Puerto Rico from Wells Fargo.

Q3 net interest income of $451.5M vs. $414.1M in Q2 and $378.2M in the year-ago quarter.net interest margin of 4.07% improves from 3.81% in Q2.

Q3 net charge-offs rises to 1.00% of average loans held in portfolio from 0.95% in Q2.

Q3 provision for loan losses declines to $54.4M from $60.1M in Q2 and $157.7M in Q3 2017.

"Our credit metrics in Puerto Rico are trending favorably, reflecting the steady recovery of the Puerto Rico economy following the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September of 2017," says President and CEO Ignacio Alvarez.

Tangible common book value per common share of $44.62 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $44.78 at June 30, 2018 and $44.79 at Sept. 30, 2017.

Return on average common equity of 10.10% vs. 20.84% in Q2 and 1.47% a year ago.

