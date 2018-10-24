Guggenheim out with positive starts on pay TV

Altice USA (ATUS -4.1% ), Charter (CHTR -2.2% ) and Dish Network (DISH -2.5% ) come out with positive notes in a coverage assumption at Guggenheim, though the stocks for the most part are swept up in today's marketwide declines.

The firm assumed those three companies at Buy, while taking a Neutral stance on Comcast (CMCSA -2.6% ).

Guggenheim's $23 price target on Altice USA implies 37% upside; a $400 price target on Charter implies 26% upside; the $50 target on Dish implies 57% upside and a target of $38 on Comcast implies 6.6% upside.