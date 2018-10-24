Sharps Compliance +3% post Q1 revenue beat

Sharps Compliance (SMED +3.4% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y to $10.3M and net income of $0.1M.

Billing by Markets: Professional $3.67M (+18.5% Y/Y); Retail $2.26M (+62.4% Y/Y); Home health care $1.93M (-3.7% Y/Y); Pharmaceutical Manufacturer $808k (-47.3% Y/Y); Assisted living $645k (+6.8% Y/Y); Government %597k (+7.8% Y/Y); Environment $103k (-76.3% Y/Y) and Others $290k (+33% Y/Y).

Q1 gross margin improved by 130 bps to 32.6%; operating margin improved by 20 bps to 1.2% and EBITDA margin was 5% down by 6 bps .

SG&A expenses increased by 11% Y/Y to $3.03M.

Company has Cash $5.1M as of September 30, 2018; and working capital of $10.9M.

