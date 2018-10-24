Pan Am Silver reports major exploration discovery at Mexican mine

Pan American Silver (PAAS +1.5% ) says it made a "major exploration discovery" at its La Colorada mine in Mexico, where it discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels.

PAAS says it will invest an additional $2.5M in exploration drilling at the mine over the rest of 2018 and will budget a major drilling program for 2019, which is expected to result in a first resource estimate later in 2019.

La Colorada is the company's largest silver producing mine, and PAAS expects the mine to produce 7.4M-7.7 M oz. of silver in 2018.

Separately, PAAS agrees to acquire Canasil Resource's interest in the Sandra-Escobar project in Durango, Mexico, for C$2M plus a 2% net smelter return royalty on its interest in the project.