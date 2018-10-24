DXC plunges 19% on reported exit of Americas boss

DXC (NYSE:DXC) Americas boss Karan Puri is out, according to a memo seen by The Register, likely due to a double-digit dip in regional sales.

Puri joined DXC in January against the stream of departing senior management that included EVP, GM, and then-Americas leader Mike Nefkens.

CEO Mike Lawrie’s memo outlines four areas of “collective focus” for the region’s management including “making our revenue and profitability targets for the year” and “installing a disciplined, accountable and results-oriented management systems for the region.”

The memo mentions Puri’s exit but not what happened.

DXC reportedly started life in April 2017 with 170K employees worldwide but that number has now dropped to 134K. Customer contract losses in the past year have included the Department for Work and Pensions, Centrica, and Aviva.