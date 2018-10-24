Snap hires former Amazon, HuffPo execs to run strategy

In an executive-suite change, Snap (SNAP +1.5% ) is taking its previous chief strategy officer role and splitting the office's responsibilities.

The company has grabbed Jeremi Gorman from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to be the new chief business officer; she was head of ad sales for Amazon. She'll have oversight on global business solutions, global online sales, customer operations and business marketing.

And former Huffington Post CEO Jared Grusd will hold the chief strategy officer role, and will oversee content, global strategy, partnership and corporate development.

The two are replacing Imran Khan, who said in September that he was leaving.