More on Evercore Partners Q3: Advisory fees decline

Evercore (EVR -0.6% ) reports Q3 EPS and revenue that beat consensus estimates, despite lower advisory fees.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.23 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.00; compares with $1.22 in the year-ago quarter; revenue of $376.0M, exceeding consensus by $43M, fell 7% from $402.9M in Q3 2017.

Investment banking adjusted net revenue of $359.3M fell 6% Y/Y, as advisory fees slid 9% to $296.3M.

"Despite a reduced number of closings in our advisory business this quarter, the momentum in our business remains very strong, as we work closely with clients to complete advisory assignments in 2018 and to announce transactions that will complete next year," says President and CEO Ralph Schlosstein.

Investment management adjusted net revenue sank 17% Y/Y to $16.7M.

Investment management assets under management rose10% Y/Y to $9.90B.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 23.1% narrowed from 25.7% a year ago.

