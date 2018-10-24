FDA OK's Shionogi's flu med Xofluza

Under Priority Review status, the FDA approves Shionogi and Company's (OTCPK:SGIOF) orally administered Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients at least 12 years old who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.

Baloxavir marboxil, a prodrug, is a selective inhibitor of influenza cap-dependent endonuclease, an enzyme that plays a key role in viral messenger RNA (mRNA) synthesis. Inhibiting the enzyme interferes with viral replication.

It is the first flu medication with a novel mechanism of action approved in the U.S. in almost 20 years.