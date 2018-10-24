Tennant positive after Q3 earnings beat

Tennant (TNC +1.3% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 4.3% Y/Y to $273.3M, organic sale +6%.

Sales by geography: Americas $175.34M (+8.9% Y/Y); EMEA $74.25M (-5.8% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $23.66M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 39.6% and operating margin improved by 120 bps to 5.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 4.7% Y/Y to $29.29M and margin was flat at 10.7%.

SG&A decreased slightly by 0.67% Y/Y to $85.14M and margin declined by 150 bps to 31.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $43.47M, compared to $32.12M a year ago. Company has cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $54.01M as of September 30, 2018.

FY18 Guidance: Revenue $1.115-1.125B; Adj. EPS $2.05-2.15; EPS $1.75-1.85; Adj. EBITDA $119-122M; Gross margin ~40.5%; Capex ~$20M and effective tax rate of ~15%.

