BankUnited -2.3% after Q3 net interest margin squeezed

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) declines 2.3% after Q3 net interest margin narrows by 9 basis points from Q2.

Q3 net interest income $252.0M vs. $241.3M a year ago; net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis declined to 3.51% from 3.60% in Q2 and 3.62% in the year-ago quarter.

Board on Tuesday authorized buying back an additional $150M shares of common stock.

Q3 EPS of 90 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 4 cents and increased from 62 cents a year ago.

Q3 provision for loan losses of $1.2M compares with $37.9M in the year-ago quarter, which included $32.7M related to taxi medallions.

Book value per common share increased to $29.63 at Sept. 30, 2018 from $28.32 at Dec. 31, 2017.

