Freeport McMoRan not for sale, CEO adkerson says

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -4.8% ) is not up for sale, CEO Richard Adkerson said during this morning's earnings conference call, adding that disruptions caused by the U.S.-China trade war likely mean that big deals are off the agenda for now.

“I personally do not believe that in today’s world’s uncertainties there are opportunities for big mergers and transactions in the industry. I certainly don’t consider it to be something that we would look at in the near term given our share price,” Adkerson said.

On the call, Adkerson also said the deal to sell a majority stake in its Indonesia subsidiary to a local company would create a better operating environment for FCX's flagship Grasberg copper and gold mine.