Tech lunch break: TI, STM warnings shake semis

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 IT Index all drop 1.5% , But the Philadelphia Semiconductor takes the hardest hit, down 2.9% .

Semi/hardware: The weak earnings reports and forecasts of Texas Instruments -4% and STMicroelectronics -11.6% are pushing down the semiconductor and hardware stocks. Embedded processor players Cypress Semi -7% and NXP Semiconductors -6% are still hurting from TI’s revenue miss. Other decliners include AMD -5.6% , Intel -2.4% , Seagate -3%, and Applied Materials -1.7% . 3D Systems +7.5% gains on this morning’s Piper upgrade.

Software: Check Point -2.5% feels pressure from its earnings report. Movers with no clear catalysts include (ADSK -3.3% ), (CRM -2.2% ), and (ADBE -1.8% ).

Networking and Communications: Juniper’s +3.3% post-earnings gain can’t offset the drops for (AAOI -4.7% ) and (CIEN -2.2% ) with no clear catalyst.

Earnings after today's close: Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx, and Mellanox, to name a few.

Earnings before tomorrow's open: Comcast, Twitter, GrubHub, and Nielsen.

Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

