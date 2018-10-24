TransEnterix down 17%, SA Contributor WDR sees 50% downside

TransEnterix (TRXC -16.5% ) slumps on more than 60% higher volume. Shares have lost over half their value since touching $6.98 on September 25.

This morning, SA Contributor White Diamond Research (WDR) published a bearish report that foresees near-term downside of 30 - 50%.

WDR cites problems with its Senhance surgical robot, substantial recent stock sales by a director and its link to Dr. Philip Frost, one of the targets in an SEC investigation into micro cap stock fraud. It adds that CFO Joseph Stallery has failed to respond to its questions about the Senhance system.

The company is due to release Q3 results in a couple of weeks. Consensus view is a loss of ($0.07) per share on revenue of $5.4M.